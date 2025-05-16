Joke of the Day for May 16, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is a ducky silly! Here's one to make you smile.

Answer: They always quack you up!

Question: Why do ducks make the best comedians?

