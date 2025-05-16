Joke of the Day for May 16, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is a ducky silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do ducks make the best comedians?
Answer: They always quack you up!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/S. Tsuchiya