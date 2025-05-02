Joke of the Day for May 2, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is a universal remote control the best gift to give?
Answer: It changes everything.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Devin Rista