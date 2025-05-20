Joke of the Day for May 20, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here! Here's one to make you sure you don't forget to laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call an elephant who doesn't take a bath?

Answer: A smelly-phant.

Joke of the Day for May 20, 2025.
Joke of the Day for May 20, 2025.  © Unsplash/Robert Schwarz

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for May 19, 2025: A reader submitted funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for May 19, 2025: A reader submitted funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for May 19, 2025: A joke to brighten your day with laughs Joke of the Day for May 19, 2025: A joke to brighten your day with laughs
Joke of the Night for May 18, 2025: A nighttime funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for May 18, 2025: A nighttime funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for May 18, 2025: An animal joke to laugh this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for May 18, 2025: An animal joke to laugh this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for May 17, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday Joke of the Night for May 17, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday
Joke of the Day for May 17, 2025: A pawesome cat joke to laugh on Caturday Joke of the Day for May 17, 2025: A pawesome cat joke to laugh on Caturday
Joke of the Night for May 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for May 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for May 16, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for May 16, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Robert Schwarz

More on Joke of the Day: