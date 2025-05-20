Joke of the Day for May 20, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is here! Here's one to make you sure you don't forget to laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call an elephant who doesn't take a bath?
Answer: A smelly-phant.
