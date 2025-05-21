Joke of the Day for May 21, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day proves the gloves are off for the giggles! Here's a funny fighting to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are the best jokes about boxing?
Answer: They usually have a great punch line.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Arisa Chattasa