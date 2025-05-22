Joke of the Day for May 22, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day will have you clucking with chuckles! Here's a feathered funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the hen with hiccups lay?
Answer: Scrambled eggs.
