Joke of the Day for May 24, 2025: The top cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's a funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Kitten.
Kitten, who?
Quit kitten around and open the door!
