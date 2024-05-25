Joke of the Day for May 25, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a silly to spread some fun.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are cat owners usually in a good mood?

Answer: They're paw-sitive in every situation.

Joke of the Day for May 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Erda Estremera

