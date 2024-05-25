Joke of the Day for May 25, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a silly to spread some fun.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are cat owners usually in a good mood?
Answer: They're paw-sitive in every situation.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Erda Estremera