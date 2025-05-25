Joke of the Day for May 25, 2025: A silly joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a stormy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How does a hurricane see?
With one eye.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Brian McGowan