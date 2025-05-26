Joke of the Day for May 26, 2025: An funny joke to honor Memorial Day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Memorial Day! Here's one to kick off BBQ and beach season with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why should you clean your barbecue?
It looks grate afterward.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Adam Mills