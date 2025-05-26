Joke of the Day for May 26, 2025: An funny joke to honor Memorial Day

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Memorial Day! Here's one to kick off BBQ and beach season with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why should you clean your barbecue?

It looks grate afterward.

Joke of the Day for May 26, 2025.

