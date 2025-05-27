Joke of the Day for May 27, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one to make your smile grow.
Joke of the Day
How much room do you need for fungi to grow?
As mushroom as possible.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Timothy Dykes