Joke of the Day for May 28, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What did the mother cow say to the baby cow?
"It's pasture bedtime."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Amber Kipp