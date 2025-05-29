Joke of the Day for May 29, 2025: A joke monkeying around to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one monkeying around to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call it when a bunch of apes start a company?
Monkey business.
