Joke of the Day for May 3, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you smile for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do cats read in the morning?
Answer: Mewspapers.
