Joke of the Day for May 30, 2025: A silly to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is spelling out the sillies! Here's one swimming with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call 26 letters that went for a swim?
Alphawetical.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya