Joke of the Day for May 30, 2025: A silly to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for May 30, 2025

Today's Joke of the Day

Joke of the Day

What do you call 26 letters that went for a swim?

Alphawetical.

© Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya

