Joke of the Day for May 31, 2025: A cat joke to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly climbing with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why was the cat afraid of the tree?
Because of its bark.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andy Luo