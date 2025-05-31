Joke of the Day for May 31, 2025: A cat joke to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday!

Joke of the Day

Why was the cat afraid of the tree?

Because of its bark.

© Unsplash/Andy Luo

