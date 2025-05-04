Joke of the Day for May 4, 2025: A joke to make you smile for May the 4th
May the 4th be with you! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a special Sunday Funday. Here's a starry silly to make you smile for Star Wars Day.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call the second place trophy in an astronomy contest?
Answer: A constellation prize.
