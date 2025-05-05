Joke of the Day for May 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is steaming with sillies. Here's a cup 'o Joe to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the coffee call the police?
Answer: It got mugged.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Merve Sehirli Nasir