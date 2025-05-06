Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a-moo-zing! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of TV do cows like to watch?
Answer: Ca-bull.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Leo Manjarrez