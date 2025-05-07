Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's a beary funny one to make you belly laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What does a panda use to bake pancakes?

Answer: A pan... duh!

Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jay Wennington

