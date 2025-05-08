Joke of the Day for May 8, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's a gator giggler to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call an alligator who is good at giving directions?
Answer: A navigator.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shelly Collins