Joke of the Day for May 9, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is flocking to the funnies! Here's a silly one to have you flying high with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do birds always stay at the least expensive hotel?
Answer: They love someplace cheep.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/William Warby