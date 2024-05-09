Joke of the Day for May 9, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is flocking to the funnies! Here's a silly one to have you flying high with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do birds always stay at the least expensive hotel?

Answer: They love someplace cheep.

