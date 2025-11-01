Joke of the Day for November 1, 2025: A kitty silly for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday. Here's a kitty little to make you giggle!
Joke of the Day
How did the kitten stay in the present?
She remembered to focus on the here and meow.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nirzar Pangarkar