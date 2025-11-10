Joke of the Day for November 10, 2025: A funny to jump start your week with a laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a smile. Here's one to make you chuckle!
Joke of the Day
Why did the cookie go to the nurse?
Because he felt crummy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Swiss Educational College