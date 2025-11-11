Joke of the Day for November 11, 2025: Here's one to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to get your funny one. Here's one to make you smile wide (and do some math, too)!
Joke of the Day
Why did the two 4s skip dinner?
Because they already 8.
