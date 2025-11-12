Joke of the Day for November 12, 2025: An out-of-this-world funny

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to send your laughs out of this world! Here's a sky-high silly to give your giggles liftoff.

Joke of the Day

How do you get an astronaut's baby to stop crying?

You rocket.

