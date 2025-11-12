Joke of the Day for November 12, 2025: An out-of-this-world funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to send your laughs out of this world! Here's a sky-high silly to give your giggles liftoff.
Joke of the Day
How do you get an astronaut's baby to stop crying?
You rocket.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Monica Garniga