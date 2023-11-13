Joke of the Day for November 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is farming the funnies! Here's one to turn up the laughs to full volume.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is the uncoordinated farmer such a good DJ?
Answer: Because he's always dropping beets.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Heather Gill