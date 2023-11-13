Joke of the Day for November 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is farming the funnies! Here's one to turn up the laughs to full volume.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is the uncoordinated farmer such a good DJ?

Answer: Because he's always dropping beets.

Today's Joke of the Day is harvesting the fun.  © Unsplash/Heather Gill

