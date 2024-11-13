Joke of the Day for November 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a sour silly! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you do when a lemon is sick?

Answer: Give it lemon aid.

Joke of the Day for November 13, 2024.
Joke of the Day for November 13, 2024.  © Unsplash/Lia Cornicello

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for November 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Lia Cornicello

More on Joke of the Day: