Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to give you the giggles! Here's a silly to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why did the boy throw the stick of butter out of the window?

Because he wanted to see a butterfly.

Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile.  © Unsplash/Jess Bailey

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for November 12, 2025: An out-of-this-world funny Joke of the Day for November 12, 2025: An out-of-this-world funny
Joke of the Day for November 11, 2025: Here's one to get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 11, 2025: Here's one to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for November 10, 2025: A funny to jump start your week with a laugh Joke of the Day for November 10, 2025: A funny to jump start your week with a laugh
Joke of the Day for November 9, 2025: A dinosaur silly for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for November 9, 2025: A dinosaur silly for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for November 8, 2025: A cat silly for a funny Caturday! Joke of the Day for November 8, 2025: A cat silly for a funny Caturday!
Joke of the Day for November 7, 2025: A doggone silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for November 7, 2025: A doggone silly to make you smile
Joke of the Day for November 6, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for November 6, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile
Joke of the Day for November 5, 2025: A funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for November 5, 2025: A funny to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jess Bailey

More on Joke of the Day: