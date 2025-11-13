Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to give you the giggles! Here's a silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why did the boy throw the stick of butter out of the window?
Because he wanted to see a butterfly.
