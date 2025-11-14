Joke of the Day for November 14, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a quick laugh! Here's one that's swimmingly silly.
Joke of the Day
What do you call 26 letters that go for a swim?
Alphawetical.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ryan Wallace