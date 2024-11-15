Joke of the Day for November 15, 2024: The best autumn jokes to get your funny on for fall
Today's Joke of the Day will have you falling for the funnies! Here's a sweet silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is the cutest season of the year?
Answer: Aww-tumn.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Thomas