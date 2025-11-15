Joke of the Day for November 15, 2025: A big cat joke for your Caturday laugh!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's one roaring with funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a fibbing cat?
A lion.
