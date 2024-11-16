Joke of the Day for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is feline funny for Caturday! Here's a sweet silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: How do cats mix cake batter?

Answer: With their whiskers.

Joke of the Day for November 16, 2024, Caturday!
