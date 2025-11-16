Joke of the Day for November 16, 2025: A quick joke for your Sunday laugh!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in style! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
What happens after the mascara and lipstick argue?
They makeup.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Emrullah Ses