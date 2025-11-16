Joke of the Day for November 16, 2025: A quick joke for your Sunday laugh!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in style! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

What happens after the mascara and lipstick argue?

They makeup.

