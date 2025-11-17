Joke of the Day for November 17, 2025: A super silly to start your week with a smile
Today's Joke of the Day is on point! Here's one to start off your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil?
Ít's pointless.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Glen Carrie