Joke of the Day for November 18, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most purr-fect day of the week: Caturday! Here's some cat nip to tickle your funny bone.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do cats make excellent bosses?

Answer: They show great littership.

Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ludemeula Fernandes

