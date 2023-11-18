Joke of the Day for November 18, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most purr-fect day of the week: Caturday! Here's some cat nip to tickle your funny bone.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do cats make excellent bosses?
Answer: They show great littership.
