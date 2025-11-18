Joke of the Day for November 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh.

Today's Joke of the Day is here to make you smile! Here are some animal antics for a quick laugh.

How do birds learn how to fly?

Joke of the Day for November 10, 2025: A funny to jump start your week with a laugh

Joke of the Day for November 11, 2025: Here's one to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for November 12, 2025: An out-of-this-world funny

Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile

Joke of the Day for November 14, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for November 15, 2025: A big cat joke for your Caturday laugh!

Joke of the Day for November 16, 2025: A quick joke for your Sunday laugh!

Joke of the Day for November 17, 2025: A super silly to start your week with a smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

