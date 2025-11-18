Joke of the Day for November 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is here to make you smile! Here are some animal antics for a quick laugh.
Joke of the Day
How do birds learn how to fly?
They wing it.
