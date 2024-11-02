Joke of the Day for November 2, 2024: The best jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the cat afraid of the tree?
Answer: Because of its bark.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shane Hoving