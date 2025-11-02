Joke of the Day for November 2, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday. Here's one to make you smile!

Joke of the Day

How do lumberjacks get onto the internet?

The log in.

Joke of the Day for November 2, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny.  © Unsplash/Abby Savage

