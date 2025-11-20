Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you grin! Here's a month-y funny to get your laughs going.
Joke of the Day
If you borrow money in October, what happens the next month?
You owe-vember.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nelly Antoniadou