Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you laugh! Here's a tree-rific funny to head into your weekend.

Joke of the Day

Why do trees hate tests?

Because they always get stumped by the answers.

Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny.
Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny.  © Unsplash/Mockup Graphics

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 19, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 19, 2025: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for November 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for November 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for November 17, 2025: A super silly to start your week with a smile Joke of the Day for November 17, 2025: A super silly to start your week with a smile
Joke of the Day for November 16, 2025: A quick joke for your Sunday laugh! Joke of the Day for November 16, 2025: A quick joke for your Sunday laugh!
Joke of the Day for November 15, 2025: A big cat joke for your Caturday laugh! Joke of the Day for November 15, 2025: A big cat joke for your Caturday laugh!
Joke of the Day for November 14, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for November 14, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for November 13, 2025: A simple funny to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mockup Graphics

More on Joke of the Day: