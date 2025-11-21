Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you laugh! Here's a tree-rific funny to head into your weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why do trees hate tests?
Because they always get stumped by the answers.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mockup Graphics