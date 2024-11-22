Joke of the Day for November 22, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is giving liftoff to the laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you stop a baby from crying in outer space?
Answer: You rocket.
