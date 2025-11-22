Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's a cat funny to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
What's a cat's favorite drink to order at a bar?
A Whisker Sour.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Juairia Islam Shefa