Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's a cat funny to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

What's a cat's favorite drink to order at a bar?

A Whisker Sour.

