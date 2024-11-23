Joke of the Day for November 23, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a feline fine! Here's one to make your Caturday shine.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why aren't cats good storytellers?
Answer: They only have one tale.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Syed Fahim Haider