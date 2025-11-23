Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's one that's dino-mite to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why can't you make a dinosaur an omelet?
Because they're egg-stinct.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Umanoide