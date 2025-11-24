Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Why are celebrities so cool?

They have so many fans.

Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week.
Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week.  © Unsplash/David Clode

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny
Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny! Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny!
Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday! Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one! Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one!
Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny Joke of the Day for November 21, 2025: A tree-rific funny
Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 19, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 19, 2025: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode

More on Joke of the Day: