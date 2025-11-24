Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle.

They have so many fans.

Joke of the Day for November 19, 2025: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for November 20, 2025: Laugh the day away

Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one!

Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!

Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday!

Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

