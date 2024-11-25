Joke of the Day for November 25, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick your week off with a wave of laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happens when you throw tons of books in the ocean?
Answer: It causes a title wave.
