Joke of the Day for November 25, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: What happens when you throw tons of books in the ocean?

Answer: It causes a title wave.

Joke of the Day for November 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Ben White

