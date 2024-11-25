Joke of the Day for November 25, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick your week off with a wave of laughs! Here's one to make you smile.

Question: What happens when you throw tons of books in the ocean?

Joke of the Day for November 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for November 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for November 22, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for November 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for November 23, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for November 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Joke of the Day for November 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Football Sunday

Joke of the Night for November 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

