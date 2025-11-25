Joke of the Day for November 25, 2025: A cheesy funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a cheesy funny! Here's one to make you smile wide.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the French cheese factory exploded?
Da brie was everywhere.
