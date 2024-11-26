Joke of the Day for November 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Thanksgiving
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Thanksgiving week! Here's a seasonal silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why didn't the turkey want dessert?
Answer: He was stuffed.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz