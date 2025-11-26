Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a feathered funny! Here's one to make you smile on Thanksgiving Eve.
Joke of the Day
What's the best song to play while cooking a turkey?
"All About That Baste."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shamblen Studios