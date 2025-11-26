Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a feathered funny! Here's one to make you smile on Thanksgiving Eve.

Joke of the Day

What's the best song to play while cooking a turkey?

"All About That Baste."

Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve.
Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve.  © Unsplash/Shamblen Studios

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for November 25, 2025: A cheesy funny Joke of the Day for November 25, 2025: A cheesy funny
Joke of the Night for November 24, 2025: A knockout funny Joke of the Night for November 24, 2025: A knockout funny
Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week
Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny
Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny! Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny!
Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday! Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one! Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Shamblen Studios

More on Joke of the Day: