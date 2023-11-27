Joke of the Day for November 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's a sweet silly that will give you a slice of laughs.
Question: Why didn't the melons want to get married?
Answer: Because they cantaloupe.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Otherness TV